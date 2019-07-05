Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Nelson (Nelson)
275-279 Leeds Road
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 8EJ
01282 606505
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Howarth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Howarth

Notice Condolences

Peter Howarth Notice
HOWARTH Peter Passed away suddenly,
but peacefully, in Royal Blackburn Hospital on 25th June,
Peter aged 76 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Pauline, father of the late Debbie and Lindsay, a dear cousin,
uncle and friend to many
who will be sadly missed.
At Rest in Fred Hamers Funeral Home, Nelson.
Peter's funeral cortege will leave the chapel of rest at 10.20am on Monday 8th July for cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Fred Hamer Funeral Services, 275-279 Leeds Road, Nelson
BB9 8EJ Tel: 01282 606505
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.