|
|
|
HOWARTH Peter Passed away suddenly,
but peacefully, in Royal Blackburn Hospital on 25th June,
Peter aged 76 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Pauline, father of the late Debbie and Lindsay, a dear cousin,
uncle and friend to many
who will be sadly missed.
At Rest in Fred Hamers Funeral Home, Nelson.
Peter's funeral cortege will leave the chapel of rest at 10.20am on Monday 8th July for cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Fred Hamer Funeral Services, 275-279 Leeds Road, Nelson
BB9 8EJ Tel: 01282 606505
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019