FURMSTON Peter Wilfred Rosalind and family of
the late Peter would like to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and all who attended the service for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of
condolence and donations to Alzheimers Society, Macmillan Cancer Support and Pendleside Hospice received during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all the staff at Favordale Care Home for the wonderful care
of Peter and to the district nurses and Macmillan Nurses
for their care and support.
Thank you to Andrea Jackson for the comforting words and service and to Laura & all at Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for their
dignified and professional attention to detail.
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 6, 2019