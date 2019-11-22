|
|
|
FURMSTON Peter Wilfred On Friday 15th November 2019, peacefully with his
family by his side, Peter, aged 83 years, of Colne.
Beloved husband of Rosalind, much loved dad of Mark and Simon, father in law of Melanie
and Cerise, cherished grandad of Karla, Lewis, Rebecca and Sophie, great grandad of Pheobie, Minnie and baby Murphy and a dear
friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
Peter's funeral cortege
will leave from his home on
Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 11.10am for a service
and cremation at
Skipton Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice or
Alzheimer's Society c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019