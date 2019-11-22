Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00
his home
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:30
Skipton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Furmston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Furmston

Notice Condolences

Peter Furmston Notice
FURMSTON Peter Wilfred On Friday 15th November 2019, peacefully with his
family by his side, Peter, aged 83 years, of Colne.
Beloved husband of Rosalind, much loved dad of Mark and Simon, father in law of Melanie
and Cerise, cherished grandad of Karla, Lewis, Rebecca and Sophie, great grandad of Pheobie, Minnie and baby Murphy and a dear
friend to many.

He will be sadly missed.

Peter's funeral cortege
will leave from his home on
Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 11.10am for a service
and cremation at
Skipton Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice or
Alzheimer's Society c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -