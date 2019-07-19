|
|
|
Ridehalgh Paul Thomas On Sunday 14th July 2019, Paul Thomas Ridehalgh (Radish)
sadly passed away.
Dear Son of Kathleen and the late Noel and Step Son of David.
A beloved Husband of Bernadette and loving Dad to Stacey, Kristie and Kane. A dear Grandad to Grace and Aiyla. A special Brother to Linda, Kelly, Sarah, Nicola and the late Steven. A dear Son in Law, Uncle and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at Helliwells Chapel at 11.00am followed by burial at
Colne Cemetery.
Angela Riding will officiate.
Flowers accepted all inquiries to Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel:870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 19, 2019