BUCHANAN Paul Simon On Sunday 10th March,
suddenly at his home,
Paul aged 42 years,
of Trawden.
Beloved fiancé of Sophie, dear son of Keith and Diane, Step-son of Catherine, much loved dad of Jack, Emily, Libby and Alfie, dear brother of Christopher, Michael, Lee and Linzi and a much loved nephew of Jill, Mick and Karen.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 1.30pm at St Mary's Church, Trawden followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being
gratefully received for R.N.L.I
or Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral
Home, Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 22, 2019
