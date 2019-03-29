|
|
|
McCOY
Patrick Joseph On March 26th, at home in Skipton.
Pat, aged 81 years, formerly
of Earby and Belfast.
Dearly loved husband of Pam, much loved father of Mandy and Patrick and a dear grandad
and great grandad.
Pat's funeral service will be held at St Patrick's R/C Church, Earby on
Monday April 8th at 11.30 a.m
to be followed by burial
in Earby Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance either
at the service or c/o
Howcrofts' Funeral Services, Duckett Street. Skipton, BD23 2EJ.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 29, 2019
