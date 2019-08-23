|
|
|
Fitzmaurice Patrick Passed away peacefully at North Manchester General Hospital
on August 8th 2019.
Patrick aged 84 years,
a dearly loved husband of the
late Jean and much loved uncle, great uncle & great great uncle who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 28th August at 1pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colne followed by a committal
at Burnley Crematorium.
Donations if so desired to Dementia UK for which a plate will be provided after the service.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeral Care,
Brierfield Tel 01282 619966
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 23, 2019