Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Fitzmaurice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Fitzmaurice

Notice Condolences

Patrick Fitzmaurice Notice
Fitzmaurice Patrick Passed away peacefully at North Manchester General Hospital
on August 8th 2019.
Patrick aged 84 years,
a dearly loved husband of the
late Jean and much loved uncle, great uncle & great great uncle who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 28th August at 1pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colne followed by a committal
at Burnley Crematorium.

Donations if so desired to Dementia UK for which a plate will be provided after the service.

All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeral Care,
Brierfield Tel 01282 619966
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.