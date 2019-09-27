|
MITCHELL Patricia Helen On Sunday 15th September 2019 peacefully Pat aged 82 years of Colne. Beloved wife of Neville, much loved mum of Susan and Louise and loving grandma of Jessica, Nicole & Amy and Dominic, Sebastian and Harry.
A funeral Service will be held today Friday 27th September 2019 at 1.45pm at St Thomas' Church, Barrowford followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 27, 2019