|
|
|
ETHERIDGE Patricia On Monday 9th December 2019, peacefully at her home, surrounded
by her family, Trisha,
aged 66 years, of Colne.
Much loved daughter of Doreen, dearly loved wife of Colin, loving mum of Glyn, nan of Joseph,
sister of Janet, Roy, Christine and Angie and sister in law of Eileen, David and Jean.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 9.30am at Sacred Heart
R.C Church, Colne followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 10.50am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for H.O.D.U at Airedale Hospital c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 13, 2019