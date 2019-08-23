|
CARRADICE Patricia Veronica On Friday 16th August 2019, peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital, Pat, aged 80 years, of Foulridge.
Beloved wife of the late Terence, much loved mum of Dale and the late Terri, mother in law of April, Grandma of Emma and Faye and great grandma of Bella.
A funeral service and cremation will be held on Thursday
29th August 2019 at 11.40 am at
Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
Alzheimer's Society c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral
Service, Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 23, 2019