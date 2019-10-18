|
SUMMERLIN Pamela Joyce On Wednesday 9th October 2019 peacefully
in Airedale Hospital
Pam aged 86 years of Colne formerly Barham, Kent.
Beloved wife of the late Derek, much loved mum of Heather and Alison, mother in law of Roger and Michael, gran of Edmund, Harry, Sophie and Tori and proud great granny of Kasper and Ellis. Donations in memory of Pam
are being gratefully received
for Sightsavers.
All enquiries c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 18, 2019