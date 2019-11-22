Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Removal
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:30
Stott House
Committal
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:30
Burnley Crematorium
Norman Henderson Notice
HENDERSON Norman Peacefully at home, Sunday
10th November 2019, Norman, aged 73 years, with his loving
wife Sheila by his side.
Treasured father to Kathleen and Michael, father in law to Malcolm and Sheila, cherished grandad to Hannah, Angus and Laura and brother to Stuart.
The cortege will assemble at 11.30am at Stott House prior
to cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 12.30pm
on Tuesday 26th November.
Family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations are being received for the British Lung Foundation c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019
