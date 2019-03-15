Resources More Obituaries for Norman Galloway Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norman Galloway

Notice GALLOWAY Norman Brenda and Ian would like to

thank relatives, friends and all who attended the service for the kind expressions of sympathy,

cards of condolence and donations to Pendle Community Hospice.

A special thank you to all the staff on the Marsden and Reedyford Wards at Pendle Community Hospice for the kindness and care given to both Norman and Brenda during Norman's illness.

Thank you to the carers, district nurses and the Hospice at Home team - you are all wonderful.

Sincere and heartfelt thanks and appreciation to from Brenda to friends Peter, Anne and David - their support and help over the many months of Norman's illness has been a tower strength to me.

Thank you to Dr Rimon Chowdhury, Dr Ashworth.

Thank you to Philip Norris for a meaningful and touching service.

Thank you to Kelly at

Fred Hamers Funeral Service for

Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 15, 2019