Norman Galloway

Norman Galloway Notice
GALLOWAY Norman Francis On Thursday 28th February, peacefully at home, Norman.
For 62 years, the beloved husband of Brenda, dearly loved father of the late Beverley and father of Ian.
The funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday 12th March at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, made payable to Pendleside Hospice, c/o Fred Hamer Funeral Service, 275/279 Leeds Road, Nelson Tel:01282 606505
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
