PERRY Noreen On Wednesday
12th June 2019 peacefully in Favordale H.F.T.E, Noreen, aged 88 years, of Colne. Beloved wife of the late Donald, much loved mum of Karen, grandma of Jamie, dear sister
of the late Rita and the late
Myra and auntie of
Brian & Linda and Ian & David.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held today
Friday 21st June 2019 at 2.20pm
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 21, 2019
