|
|
|
LONG Nicola On Friday 8th November 2019, suddenly, Nicola, aged 51 years, of Colne.
Much loved daughter of Jacqueline and the late Michael, amazing and beautiful mum of Jennifer and Abbie, loving and very much missed partner of Mark and the most caring, wonderful and devoted mum of their
daughters and pain in
the bum sister of Justin.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held today
Friday 22nd November 2019 at 3.00pm at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019