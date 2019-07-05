Resources More Obituaries for Neville Crowson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Neville Crowson

Notice CROWSON Neville The family of the late

Neville Crowson would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their thoughtful expressions of sympathy, cards of condolences and donations received for Pendleside Hospice and Marie Curie.

Grateful thanks to those who attended the funeral service at Colne Parish Church where we gave thanks for and celebrated Neville's life.

Special thanks to Ward C6 team at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, David and Jim (Hospital Chaplains) and the Hartley Ward team at Pendle Community Hospital, Intensive Home Support Service, Yarnspinner's Community Nursing team, Hospice at Home, Marie Curie, Palliative Care team, Carers from Routes and Kare Plus agencies, North West Ambulance Service and GP services.

Sincere thanks to Rev. Lisa Senior and Rev. Nigel Kroukamp for their kind and comforting ministrations both before and after

Neville's passing.

