CROWSON Neville Peacefully at his own home and with his loving family by his side on Thursday, 6th June 2019, Neville , aged 91 years.
Beloved and devoted husband of Dina, much loved dad of Kate,
Meg and Charles.
Loving father-in-law to David, Michael and Joanne.
Devoted grandad to
Matthew, William, Milly,
John and Ben and
great grandfather to Alice.
Neville's funeral cortege will
leave from his home on
Thursday, 20th June 2019
for the funeral service at
Colne Parish Church at 1pm.
A true gentleman
who will be missed by all who
knew and loved him.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if so desired,
to Pendleside Hospice or
Marie Curie via
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. TEL: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 14, 2019
