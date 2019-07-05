Home

Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Nellie Hall

Notice Condolences

Nellie Hall Notice
HALL Nellie On Wednesday
19th June 2019
peacefully at home,
Nellie aged 88 years of Colne.
Loving wife of the late Stuart,
much loved mother of Robert,
mother in law of Clare, grandma of Laurence and Isabella, sister of John and a dear auntie.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 2.10pm at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Diabetes UK c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019
