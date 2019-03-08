Home

O'HANLON Murphy On Sunday 3rd March 2019 peacefully in
Burnley General Hospital, Baby Murphy of Colne.
The beloved son of Karla and Brendan and grandson of
Lynda & Tony and John & Debra.

You will be much loved and
much missed by all your family.

A funeral service and cremation will be held on Friday 15th March 2019 at 3.40pm at
Burnley Crematorium.
All enquiries c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
