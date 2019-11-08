Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Moira Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moira Stewart

Notice Condolences

Moira Stewart Notice
STEWART Moira Following a stay in hospital, suddenly but peacefully on
29th October 2019, Moira,
aged 82 years of Earby
(previously of Nelson).
Dear best friend of the late
Edna May Bibey, beloved aunt of Amanda, Connah, Aaron, Lisa, Shelby, Chloe, Krae, Darren and a much loved friend to Barbara, Helga, Maureen and Dot.
The funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium on
Friday 15th November at 1.20pm. All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare.
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -