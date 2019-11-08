|
STEWART Moira Following a stay in hospital, suddenly but peacefully on
29th October 2019, Moira,
aged 82 years of Earby
(previously of Nelson).
Dear best friend of the late
Edna May Bibey, beloved aunt of Amanda, Connah, Aaron, Lisa, Shelby, Chloe, Krae, Darren and a much loved friend to Barbara, Helga, Maureen and Dot.
The funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium on
Friday 15th November at 1.20pm. All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare.
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 8, 2019