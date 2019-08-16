|
|
|
CRUISE Michael Francis The family of the late
Mr. Michael Cruise
would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations received during their recent sad loss.
Special thanks to
Pendle District Nurses,
Rosemere Cancer Centre,
Preston and Macmillan Cancer Support for the care and compassion shown
to Michael during his illness.
Our sincere thanks also to
Fr Peter Wilkinson for his comforting service and to
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for their professional
care and arrangements.
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 16, 2019