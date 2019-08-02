|
|
|
CRUISE Michael Francis On Sunday 28th July 2019, Michael, aged 76 years. Much loved husband of Pauline, loving dad of Jason, Donna and Shane, father in law of Paula and Chris, devoted grandad of Emma, James, Alex and River and a dear brother, uncle and friend to many. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Rosemere Cancer Foundation or Pendleside Hospice. Funeral arrangements are pending. All enquiries c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 2, 2019