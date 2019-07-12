|
|
|
ASKEW Michael Karl On Friday July 5th, 2019,
peacefully at home, Michael Karl, aged 67 years, of Trawden and formerly of Nelson.
Loving husband to Bernadette and a dear dad to Sarah and Andrew
and granddad to Lily and Hollie.
A funeral service will be held
on Friday July 19th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.00pm prior to cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Margaret Foxley will officiate. Donations, if desired, are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 12, 2019