Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Askew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Askew

Notice Condolences

Michael Askew Notice
ASKEW Michael Karl On Friday July 5th, 2019,
peacefully at home, Michael Karl, aged 67 years, of Trawden and formerly of Nelson.
Loving husband to Bernadette and a dear dad to Sarah and Andrew
and granddad to Lily and Hollie.
A funeral service will be held
on Friday July 19th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.00pm prior to cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Margaret Foxley will officiate. Donations, if desired, are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.