|
|
|
Shepherd Maureen On Wednesday
25th September, 2019
at her home Maureen, aged 87.
Beloved wife of Kenneth,
dearly loved mum of Pauline.
Maureen will be sadly
missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 4th October, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House at 10.10am,
followed by a service at
Burnley Crematorium at 10.40am. Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 4, 2019