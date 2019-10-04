Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Shepherd

Notice Condolences

Maureen Shepherd Notice
Shepherd Maureen On Wednesday
25th September, 2019
at her home Maureen, aged 87.
Beloved wife of Kenneth,
dearly loved mum of Pauline.
Maureen will be sadly
missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 4th October, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House at 10.10am,
followed by a service at
Burnley Crematorium at 10.40am. Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.