Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
15:00
Stott House Chapel of Rest
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
15:30
Burnley Crematorium
Maureen Scott Notice
SCOTT MAUREEN On Saturday March 9th, 2019 peacefully at The Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Maureen
aged 81 years
of Nelson and formerly of Colne.
Loving wife of the late Brian,
dear mum to Michael,
mother-in-law to Mary and grandma to Sophie, Xhevet, Nathan, Amy, Lee and Shane and great grandma to Arijanna, Rabiyah and Charlie.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday March 20th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at Stott House Chapel of Rest at 3.10pm prior to cremation at
Burnley Crematorium at 3.40pm. Jane Griffin will officiate. Donations if desired are being received for Dementia UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne.
TEL:870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 15, 2019
