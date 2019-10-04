Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Maud Manley Notice
Manley Maud On Saturday
28th September, 2019 Maud,
aged 97, peacefully passed away.
Formerly of Higher Causeway, Barrowford.
Dearly loved Mum of Peter and Yvonne. Much loved Mother in Law of Christine and Raymond.
Loving Grandma of Michell, Christopher, Nicola, Jennifer
and Rachel and a loved
Great Grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 9th October, 2019 at 1.40pm at Burnley Crematorium. Reverend Julie Smith will officiate. Family flowers only please but donations are being received for M.S. Society Burnley & Pendle or Alzheimer's Society c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
429 - 431 Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, BB8 8LA. Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 4, 2019
