WILSON Mary Lillian On Friday
1st November 2019,
peacefully in
The Grange Care Home,
Lillian, aged 88 years of Colne.
Loving wife of the late Peter,
much loved mum of Martin, Frances, Mark, Anna and Nancy,
grandma, great grandma and sister of Pat and the late Margaret. A Requiem Mass will be
celebrated on Wednesday
13th November 2019 at 10.00am
at Sacred Heart R.C Church, Colne, followed by interment in
Colne Cemetery at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Macmillan Cancer Support or
HCPT The Pilgrimage Trust, c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE, Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 8, 2019