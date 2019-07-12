Home

Mary Warren

Mary Warren Notice
WARREN Mary Elizabeth
(nee Ashley) On Saturday July 6th, 2019, peacefully at Albert House, Mary Elizabeth aged 103 years of Colne.
Loving wife to the late Fred Ashley and the late Herbert Warren,
dear mother of Colin, Jean and Alan, grandmother to Gary, Angela, Claire and Simon, great grandmother to Amy Elizabeth.
A funeral service will be held
on Wednesday July 17th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at Stott House Chapel of Rest at 12.45pm prior to cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 1.20pm.
The Rev. Lisa Senior will officiate. Donations if desired are being received for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 12, 2019
