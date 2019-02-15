Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00
Holy Saviours
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00
Walton Lane Cemetery
Mary Ward Notice
WARD Mary
(Née Osbaldeston) On Tuesday February 5th, 2019, peacefully at Dove Court,
Mary aged 89 years of Pendle.
Loving wife of the late Harry,
dear mother to Ann and Albert,
mother-in-law to Joyce and
the late Jeeva. A dear grandma and great grandma.
At peace now.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday February 19th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 9.45am prior to a service at
Holy Saviours at 10.00am and followed by interment at Walton Lane Cemetery at 11.10am.
Father Wilkinson will officiate.

All enquiries to Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel:870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 15, 2019
