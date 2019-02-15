|
WARD Mary
(Née Osbaldeston) On Tuesday February 5th, 2019, peacefully at Dove Court,
Mary aged 89 years of Pendle.
Loving wife of the late Harry,
dear mother to Ann and Albert,
mother-in-law to Joyce and
the late Jeeva. A dear grandma and great grandma.
At peace now.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday February 19th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 9.45am prior to a service at
Holy Saviours at 10.00am and followed by interment at Walton Lane Cemetery at 11.10am.
Father Wilkinson will officiate.
All enquiries to Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel:870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 15, 2019
