Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00
Burnley Crematorium
Mary Thompson Notice
Thompson (formerly King, née Lee)
Mary On 11th July 2019, aged 79,
Mary passed away peacefully at Royal Blackburn Hospital.
Mary was the much loved mother of Janette and Peter King, grandma of Michael Graham Pratt, Christopher Stuart Pratt and George James King,
sister of Anthony and Stella Lee and a dear friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July 2019
at 10am.
As she loved them,
flowers are welcome but donations in memory of Mary can be made to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley, Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Pendle Today on July 19, 2019
