|
|
|
Howarth Mary Theodora Formerly of Brierfield.
Dearly loved Wife of the late
John Sidney, beloved Mother of Margaret, Elizabeth, Frances and Catherine and a dear Grandma and Great Grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 25th November, 2019 at 12.00 noon at St Luke's, Brierfield followed by a private committal at Burnley Crematorium at 1.30 pm.
Rev. S Adysania will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations being received for
St Luke's Church c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 15, 2019