|
|
|
Gray (Mary) The family of the late Mary Gray would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, floral tributes and donations to Alzheimers UK received during their sad bereavement.
Thanks also to the staff from Synergy Care, The Intensive Home Support Service, Age UK, Nelson, Doctors and staff at Burnley Urgent Care, Doctors and staff at Blackburn Royal Hospital.
Also thanks to the staff at Helliwells Funeral Service.
A special thank you to
Margaret Foxley for
her kind words about
Mary's life at the service.
Published in Pendle Today on June 7, 2019
Read More