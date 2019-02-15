ENGLISH Mary

(Aged 90) Sadly passed away

Tuesday 5th February 2019.

Now at peace and reunited with Dad. Dearly beloved wife and

best friend for 68 years of

the late Arthur English.

The loving and much loved Mum of Brian, Janet and Jacqueline.



Treasured Grandma of Sam, Adam, Robin, Lucy and Cherry.

Dear sister of Norma and George. Special Mother in Law of Ian and Susan. A caring Aunt and

Great Aunt. A truly loyal friend.

Mary will be forever

loved and missed.



A funeral service and cremation took place at Skipton Crematorium on 14th February 2019. There were family flowers only but donations, if desired, in memory of Mary can be made via Helliwells, Colne Tel: 01282 870898 for 'Friends of Airedale' and would be gratefully received.



Thank you to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy.Thank you also to the staff on Ward 2 at Airedale General Hospital, the staff at The Grange, Dr. Arshad of Harambee Surgery, Trawden, Majestic Care North West Limited, Burnley for all the kindness, compassion, dignity and

respect shown to Mary over

the last few months.

Heartfelt thanks to

Margaret Foxley for her comforting words and her tribute celebration of Mary's life.

Sincere thanks are also extended to Helliwells Funeral Services, Colne for their help and guidance.