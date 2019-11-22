Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:15
Stott House
Colne
Committal
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00
Nelson Cemetery
Mary Cichocki Notice
Cichocki Mary Peacefully of
Nelson, beloved Wife
of the late Jozef, dearly loved Mum of Christine and Peter,
loved Mother in law of Neil and Barbara, much loved Grandma
of Tracy, Joanna and Martin.

A funeral service will be held on Friday 22nd November, 2019
with a service at Stott House, Colne at 11.15 am followed by a committal at Nelson Cemetery
at 12.00 noon. All inquiries c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019
