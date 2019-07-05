Home

BYRNE Mary Eileen Eileen's family would like to thank all relatives and her many friends for their Mass offerings, prayers, expressions of sympathy and generous donations to HCPT.
Special thanks to the KSC and to the Arion choir for their support and to Revs Mgr. Wilkinson
and Fr. Haworth for their
kindness and for celebrating Eileen's Requiem Mass.
The efforts of the ambulance
and hospital staff inc. Fr. Parkinson are much appreciated as also the care and attention given by Helliwells Funeral Service.
Published in Pendle Today on July 5, 2019
