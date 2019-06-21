|
BYRNE MARY EILEEN
(Nee Smith) Unexpectedly, on 13th June 2019, Eileen, aged 84, loving wife of Wilfred, much loved mother of Philip and Sarah, mother-in-law of Janice and David and extremely proud Nana of James and Jack, sadly died in
Royal Blackburn Hospital.
Rosary will be recited at
Helliwell's at 7pm on
Tuesday 25th June and
Requiem Mass offered at
Holy Saviour's Church, Nelson at 10am on Wednesday 26th June, prior to cremation at
Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be offered to Handicapped Children's Pilgrimage Trust ( Group 72) via Helliwell's Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, TEL. 01282 870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 21, 2019
