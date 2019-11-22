|
|
|
Gee Martin Peacefully on
Friday 15th November, 2019, in Canterbury,
Martin, aged 81 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Janet, dearly loved Dad of Christopher and Linda, much loved Father in law of Tony and Lynne, loving Grandad of Andrew, Lisa
and her partner Tom,
loving Great Grandad to Woody and loved Brother of Pamela.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday 28th November, 2019,
at Stott House at 10.15 am,
followed by a burial at the Jo Belbin Woodland Cemetery, Barrowford. No flowers by request but
donations for Alzheimers c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019