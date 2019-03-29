|
|
|
DAVIES (MARK GEOFFREY) On Sunday 24th March, 2019, peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital surrounded by his loving family, Mark aged 53 years.
The much loved dad of Adam, grandad to Lola-Raine, son of Pat, much loved brother, uncle and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday April 3rd, 2019 at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.15pm prior to interment at Walton Lane Cemetery at 2.00pm. The Rev. Charlie Hill will officiate. Flowers are welcome.
All enquiries to
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 29, 2019
