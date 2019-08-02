|
FAWCETT Marjorie On Thursday 25th July 2019 peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital, Marjorie, aged 91 years of Colne.
A local Methodist preacher and dear friend to many - who will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 12th August 2019 at 1.20pm at Crown Funeral Home, Colne followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 2.10pm. No flowers by request please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendle Youth Fellowship or Parkinsons UK c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 2, 2019