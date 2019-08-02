Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
13:15
Crown Funeral Home
Colne
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
14:00
Skipton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Fawcett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Fawcett

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Fawcett Notice
FAWCETT Marjorie On Thursday 25th July 2019 peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital, Marjorie, aged 91 years of Colne.
A local Methodist preacher and dear friend to many - who will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 12th August 2019 at 1.20pm at Crown Funeral Home, Colne followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 2.10pm. No flowers by request please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendle Youth Fellowship or Parkinsons UK c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.