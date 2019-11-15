|
|
|
Atkinson Marjorie Suddenly on 31st October 2019, Marjorie, aged 84 years, of Barnoldswick (formerly of Colne, Nelson and Barrowford).
Beloved sister of Donald,
sister in law of Maureen
and a much loved aunt.
The funeral service will take
place at The Salvation Army,
Richard Street, Burnley on
Monday 18th November at 2.30pm, followed by cremation
at Burnley Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
The Salvation Army Burnley.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare.
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 15, 2019