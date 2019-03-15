Home

Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:45
Burnley Crematorium
Marion Winder
Marion Winder

Marion Winder

Notice Condolences

Marion Winder Notice
WINDER MARION On March 5th 2019,
Marion, aged 90 passed away peacefully, loving wife of the late Alan, much loved mum of Joanne, David and the late Dianne, dear mother in law, grandma,
great grandma and friend to many.
A celebration of her life will
be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Wednesday March 20th
at 10.40 am.
Family flowers only please
donations most welcome for
British Heart Foundation or Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o and all enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service,
183-187 Briercliffe Rd,
Burnley, BB10 1UY
Tel. 01282 438866.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 15, 2019
