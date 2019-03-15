|
WINDER MARION On March 5th 2019,
Marion, aged 90 passed away peacefully, loving wife of the late Alan, much loved mum of Joanne, David and the late Dianne, dear mother in law, grandma,
great grandma and friend to many.
A celebration of her life will
be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Wednesday March 20th
at 10.40 am.
Family flowers only please
donations most welcome for
British Heart Foundation or Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o and all enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service,
183-187 Briercliffe Rd,
Burnley, BB10 1UY
Tel. 01282 438866.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 15, 2019
