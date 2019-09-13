Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holgate Funeral Services
The Old Schoolmasters House
Burnley, Lancashire BB12 9EE
01282 616788
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Langley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Langley

Notice Condolences

Marion Langley Notice
LANGLEY Marion On Wednesday
4th September 2019,
Marion, aged 85 years,
died peacefully in
The Royal Blackburn Hospital
with her loving family by her side.
Much loved wife of the late Bob,
loving mum of Kate,
a dearest grandma and
a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 19th September 2019
at 1-15pm at St Anne's Church Fence, followed by a cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 2-20pm. Family flowers only but donations will be gratefully received
on behalf of The Silver Line.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE Tel. 01282 616788
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.