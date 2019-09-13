|
|
|
LANGLEY Marion On Wednesday
4th September 2019,
Marion, aged 85 years,
died peacefully in
The Royal Blackburn Hospital
with her loving family by her side.
Much loved wife of the late Bob,
loving mum of Kate,
a dearest grandma and
a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 19th September 2019
at 1-15pm at St Anne's Church Fence, followed by a cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 2-20pm. Family flowers only but donations will be gratefully received
on behalf of The Silver Line.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE Tel. 01282 616788
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 13, 2019