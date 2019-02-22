|
OLDHAM Marian Formerly of Whitehough Camp School, widow of Kenneth.
Beloved mother of Mark and John and devoted grandmother of Naomi and Hermione,
died peacefully on
15th February aged 97.
The funeral will take place at 3pm on Tuesday 26th February Burnley Crematorium. John and Julia, Mark and Jackie and Naomi and Hermione would be very happy to welcome all those who knew Marian to celebrate her life.
All enquiries to Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
