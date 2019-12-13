|
|
|
Downing Marguerita (Rita) Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28th November, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Rex, wonderful and dearly loved Mum of Michael, Martin and Eileen, adored Gran of John, and cherished Great Grandma of Angela and Benjamin.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 18th December, 2019 at Burnley Crematorium
at 3.30 pm. No flowers by request but donations, if so desired, are being gratefully received for
the British Heart Foundation
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 13, 2019