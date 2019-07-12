|
|
|
Uttley Margaret Marian On Wednesday
3rd July 2019 peacefully in Airedale Hospital Marian, aged 87 years, of Colne.
Beloved wife of the late David, dearly loved mum of Carol and Janet, nana of Andrew and Abigail and great nana of Eve and Isabel.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Friday 26th July 2019 at 11.20am
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, are
being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on July 12, 2019