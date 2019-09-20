|
ROCHESTER Margaret
(nee Green) Margaret passed away peacefully at The Grange Nursing Home, Colne on 12th September
in her 99th year.
Loving mum to
Jean, Patricia, Linda and Judith,
mother in law to Peter, Steve and Ian and a much loved grandma and great-grandma.
For funeral details please contact the funeral director.
Donations in lieu of flowers to either The Yorkshire Air Ambulance or Independent Methodist Church, Barnoldswick. All enquiries to Barnoldswick Funeralcare. Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 20, 2019