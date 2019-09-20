Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rochester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rochester

Notice Condolences

Margaret Rochester Notice
ROCHESTER Margaret
(nee Green) Margaret passed away peacefully at The Grange Nursing Home, Colne on 12th September
in her 99th year.
Loving mum to
Jean, Patricia, Linda and Judith,
mother in law to Peter, Steve and Ian and a much loved grandma and great-grandma.
For funeral details please contact the funeral director.
Donations in lieu of flowers to either The Yorkshire Air Ambulance or Independent Methodist Church, Barnoldswick. All enquiries to Barnoldswick Funeralcare. Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.