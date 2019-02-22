|
POLLARD Margaret Joan On Wednesday 13th February 2019, peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, Margaret, aged 83 years. Much loved wife to Ken,
dear mum of James, Jennifer and Joanne, mother in law to Darren and Lee, treasured grandma to Kaitlin, Kieran,
Mia and Poppy and
sister in law to Raymond,
Shirley and Joyce.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 27th February at Skipton Crematorium at 1.20pm. Angela Riding
will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
